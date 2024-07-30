Newly appointed Governor of Meghalaya, C H Vijayashankar took oath of office, on July 30, at Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

The oath of office for the newly appointed governor was administered by Chief Justice S. Vaidyanathan of the Meghalaya High Court.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also attended the ceremony. Taking to the microblogging site, he wrote, "Attended the swearing-in ceremony of Shri. C. H. Vijayashankar ji, who took oath as Governor of Meghalaya today. (sic)"

Vijayashankar's appointment comes as part of a recent gubernatorial reshuffle announced by President Droupadi Murmu on July 27, which saw new governors named for nine states across India.

A seasoned politician from Karnataka, Vijayashankar brings extensive legislative experience to his new role. His political career spans multiple decades and includes terms in both state and national legislatures.