The Centre has sanctioned Rs 2000 crore for the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MiTP) Phase 2. This project will be undertaken in collaboration with the World Bank.

Announcing the same, Meghalaya CM on his X handle wrote, "Grateful to Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji for sanctioning 2000 cr for taking up the MiTP ( phase 2) project with the World Bank. We will now take up all important roads and continue the good work of the MITP Phase 1."

Earlier in July, the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government decided to cancel the first phase of the smart city road project due to feasibility issues. This announcement was made by the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of urban and municipal affairs Sniawbhalang Dhar on July 12.



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Instead of proceeding with the smart roads, the government is now preparing a fresh proposal using state funds to improve all important city roads. The decision came after a meeting between the Deputy Chief Minister and the PWD (Roads) department, where they acknowledged the difficulties in implementing the original project.

The smart road project, which included 17 incomplete road projects across the state, had only progressed by 3-4% before being halted. One of these incomplete projects was a road in the Lachaumiere area.