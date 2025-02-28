The Centre has asked the Meghalaya government to return funds of around Rs 270 crore allocated for land acquisition for the proposed Byrnihat-Shillong railway project.

Speaking on this matter, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma confirmed that the Centre had sent a letter directing the state to return the allocated funds.

He cast doubt on the possibility of the successful implementation of railway connectivity in the state, stating that the projects are most likely to be halted since the funds will be returned.

Sangma also reiterated that the Centre had earlier pushed the state government to either implement the project or return the money, affirming that the Central government will not wait forever.

Furthermore, the Meghalaya Chief Minister asserted that the state has been exploring other possible locations for railway connectivity, reiterating that the state will move ahead with the implementation only after consulting the public.

The directive from the Centre comes after a long-standing uncertainty over the implementation of railway projects in the state.

It must be noted that the Byrnihat-Shillong railway project has faced unprecedented delays since 2016 due to strict opposition from pressure groups, who have cited concerns over environmental damage, the well-being of the people, and the influx of outsiders.

Earlier, the Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) voiced strong opposition to the proposed Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) project, which aims to establish a railway line through several picturesque areas in the state.

The planned route will pass through Bhoksong, Rajagaon, Baithalangso, Jengkha, Kherani, and Umrangso, eventually reaching the historical town of Jowai.