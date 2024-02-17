CM Conrad Sangma has inaugurated 13 arecanut processing units under the initiative, Meghalaya NEXT.

The move is aimed at boosting the agricultural sector and empowering the local farmers in the region.

The units are expected to increase the production and processing capacity of arecanut, a significant cash crop in Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya NEXT initiative is a part of the state's efforts to enhance economic growth and sustainability.



Also Read: Meghalaya CM launches 'MegARISE' initiative with German bank for Tura's environmental protection

Launching MegARISE at Tura, a project with focus on the protection of vulnerable catchment areas in the State.

He said, “This project focuses on safeguarding the critical Umiew catchment in East Khasi Hills (EKH) district and the essential Ganol catchment in West Garo Hills (WGH) district. These catchments serve as lifelines for two of Meghalaya's most densely populated cities, Shillong and Tura”.

He informed that the State government has partnered with KfW (German Development Bank) to implement the project. The project will benefit 106 villages across 39 micro-watersheds within these catchment areas. The project will be implemented over a period of 7 years with a total financial outlay of Rs. 344 crore and will be executed by Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA).