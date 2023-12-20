On a significant day for the North-Eastern region's infrastructure, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad Sangma conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction of what is set to be India's longest bridge over water.

The Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge, once completed, will span the mighty Brahmaputra River, connecting the states of Assam and Meghalaya.

This ambitious project, which is expected to be completed by September 2028, will feature a four-lane bridge stretching over 19 kilometres.

The bridge is being constructed by infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).



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With an estimated cost of Rs 3,200 crore, the bridge is not only a marvel of engineering but also a testament to the growing connectivity in the region.

The Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge will significantly reduce the distance between Assam and Meghalaya by approximately 203 kilometres, thereby enhancing the transport connectivity within the North-East and with the rest of India.

The bridge's strategic importance cannot be overstated as it will facilitate easier movement of people and goods, potentially transforming the economic landscape of the area.

Chief Minister Sangma's visit underscores the state government's commitment to ensuring the timely progress of this critical infrastructure project.

The bridge, upon completion, will surpass the length of the current longest bridge in India, the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, and will serve as a vital link between the two states, fostering growth and development in the region.