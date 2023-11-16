The Meghalaya cabinet has decided to constitute the Meghalaya Education Recruitment Board (MERB).

There are about 187 vacancies in the Secondary & Higher Secondary and Higher and Technical Education levels for which the vacancies were not filled for 3 to 4 years.

The decision to constitute the Board will streamline and expedite the recruitment process to a great extent.

The Board will be directed to complete the recruitment process within 3 to 6 months. The Board will also be the overall arching Board that will take care of recruitment for all education-related matters.

Further, the cabinet has also approved the proposal for the adaptation of NCERT textbooks with modifications in certain subjects to be carried out by MBOSE.



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This will allow the adaptation of the NCERT textbooks with necessary modifications from Class I to X. For schools teaching in local/vernacular language (from Class I to V), the necessary changes in language will be done for the adaptation to take place. The process for Phase 1 will start in the next academic year.

After consultation and research with many stakeholders in the education system, we have concluded that most of the MBOSE textbooks especially for Mathematics, Science and English are not up to the National standards.

This adaptation aims to improve- the overall quality of textbooks, learning outcomes, and quality of content, which also will lead to a reduction in the number of textbooks. We will also ensure the curriculum is adapted to the national curriculum with adaptation to local content based on our culture and history.