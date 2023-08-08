Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on August 8 sought the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ongoing resolution of the remaining six out of twelve disputed areas between Assam, said an official statement.

The development comes after Sangma, accompanied by Thomas A. Sangma, Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly, and a delegation of ministers from the Meghalaya Government, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 8.

''Sangma apprised Prime Minister of reconstitution of three Regional Committees to assess the current status of the remaining six disputed areas,'' the statement added.

The committee tasked with verifying village claims, establishing geographical locations, and preparing asset registers in collaboration with both state governments.

It is worth mentioning that six areas were successfully resolved in March 2022, with an agreement signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A joint survey by both states is currently underway to demarcate boundaries in these resolved areas.

Sangma further informed Prime Minister that Meghalaya has embarked on an ambitious goal of becoming a USD 10 billion economy within the next five years, and to achieve this target.

''The state requires to double its economy through investment in physical and social infrastructure, which will drive sustainable growth and employment opportunities,'' he added.

On the issue of peace talks with the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), the Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister that the outfit has expressed its readiness for unconditional talks with the Governments of India and Meghalaya, within the framework of the Indian Constitution and without any preconditions.

''Acknowledging this development, the Ministry of Home Affairs has signaled the Meghalaya State Government to initiate peace talks with HNLC, and the Ministry is committed to offering necessary support and guidance throughout the process,'' he said.

He said that the formal dialogue is underway, and the State Government is optimistic that the peace process will reach a successful conclusion.

Commenting on the Implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), the delegation highlighted the resolution passed by the Meghalaya State Assembly in December 2019, focusing on the need for ILP implementation in Meghalaya.

''The delegation sought Prime Minister Modi's intervention as the State Government awaits a response from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the consideration of ILP in Meghalaya,'' the statement said.



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