Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on August 8 submitted a letter to Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and President of the ICAR Society Narendra Singh Tomar requesting his kind intervention to impress upon the university authorities to make an interim arrangement for the students of state pursuing their 4th year of BSc. Agriculture at CAU in Imphal.

In the letter, Sangma requested Tomar to make arrangements so that the students of the 4th year BSc can conduct their Rural Agriculture Work Experience (RAWE) Programme in Meghalaya.

''Allow the students to conduct their RAWE programme under the aegis of the CAU located at Kyrdemkulai, a consistent College of the CAU in Imphal,'' the Meghalaya Chief Minister requested.

Samgma also appealed to the Union Minister to relocate all the Meghalayan students of CAU Imphal to CAU Campus in Meghalaya's Kyrdemkulai until normalcy returns to violence-hit Manipur so that they are able to continue their education without any interruption.

The CM also expressed his gratitude to Tomar for the sustained efforts that are made by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare.

He also highlighted how the state government, in coordination with the government of India, facilitated the safe return of the Meghayans from Manipur during the recent unrest.

Not only students of Meghalaya who were pursuing their further studies in Meghalaya were safely rescued, but also families who had moved to the neighbouring state for work were also safely brought back.

It must be noted that about 80 per cent of the state's population is dependent on agriculture for their livelihoods.

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