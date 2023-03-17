Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have apprehended a man hailing from Gujarat for allegedly posing as an 'additional secretary' in the Centre and enjoying security cover besides other hospitality.

As per court documents, the man identified as Kiran Patel was on his third visit to the Kashmir valley and was subsequently nabbed by alert security officials on March 3.

The accused claimed he had been given a mandate by the government to identify buyers for apple orchards in south Kashmir.

After the arrest, Patel was produced before a court on March 15 evening for an extension of his police remand.

A case under relevant sections of cheating and forgery was registered against him on March 2 and he was arrested the next day.

The reports further claimed that during his earlier visit, Patel had travelled to tourist hotspot Gulmarg claiming that the Centre had tasked him to look for improvement of hotel facilities in the area.

However, the entire matter came to light after Patel landed at the airport on March 2 as there was no information of any VIP movement. Following this, an attempt was made to stop him at the airport but this couldn't succeed as he had already stepped into a bullet-proof car on the way to the hotel.

After his arrest, security officials recovered forged identity cards from his possession, the documents said.

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