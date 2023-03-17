As many as six people lost their lives while seven others were rescued after a massive fire broke out at a residential complex in Telangana's Secunderabad on March 16 evening, said an official on March 17.

As per the North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi, four girls and two boys lost their lives in the fire.

''The fire claimed the lives of six people, including four girls and two boys. When the fire broke out, they were inside the building. They were in critical condition and when taken to the hospital, the doctors declared them brought dead. A total of seven persons were rescued,'' Deepthi added.

The fire broke out at 7:30 pm and upon receiving the information, the fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

''A total of six fire tenders were pressed into service and more were kept on standby,'' the official said.

He further said that initial investigation revealed that the fire was caused by a short circuit and there were around 10 people stuck on the fifth floor of the building.

Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav also arrived at the spot.

''Firefighters and rescue personnel are trying to douse the fire. There are reports at least five to six individuals are still stuck in a room. Iron rods are being used by rescue personnel to tear down the wall and free the people who are there. So far they have rescued 11 people,'' Yadav added.

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