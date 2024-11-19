"I begged for help from everyone around, pleading for someone to call an ambulance," recalls Daphisha Dkhar alias Daphi, her voice breaking as she describes the moments after a police escort vehicle allegedly struck the motorcycle she was riding on, killing her companion Hudderfield Rymbui. "The vehicle didn’t stop. It just sped off, leaving us there. If they had stopped and helped, Hudderfield might still be alive."

The November 15 hit-and-run near ICAR main gate in Umiam, Meghalaya, has sparked unprecedented public outrage, not just over the loss of a promising young life but at the entrenched 'VIP culture' that continues to claim civilian lives on the country's roads.

A life of service cut short

Hudderfield Rymbui was more than just another traffic statistic. The 30-year-old from Nongtalang village in West Jaintia Hills had dedicated his career to uplifting rural entrepreneurs through his work with PSREF PRIME in Nongstoiñ. As the eldest son of his family, colleagues remember him as someone who treated everyone with equal respect - a bitter irony given how his life ended.

Speaking to India Today NE, Daphi provided a detailed account of the tragic incident. They had taken the road leading to the festival venue after passing the split near the bridge where one road leads toward Guwahati. "We were riding on the festival road," she recounted. "Near the ICAR main gate, a police Thar escorting the convoy hit us from the right side. I saw it veer toward us aggressively and strike us very hard."

The impact threw both riders off the motorcycle. Daphi, despite suffering multiple serious injuries, miraculously survived after landing in the middle of the road. However, in that critical moment, her focus remained on Rymbui, whose injuries proved fatal. The force of the collision scattered Rymbui's helmet, gloves, and shoes across the road, highlighting the severity of the accident.

"I knelt beside him, tried giving him CPR," Dkhar said, describing her desperate attempts to save her colleague's life. Despite eventually getting help from local residents who transported Rymbui to Holy Cross Hospital, Umsaw, Umbir he was declared brought dead.

Minister denies, public fumes

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, whose convoy was allegedly involved, has sparked further controversy by dismissing the allegations as "baseless" three days after the incident. "Given the slow movement of cars, it would have been impossible for any convoy to have hit a two-wheeler," Lyngdoh told reporters on November 18, suggesting instead that the motorcycle's "high speed" may have caused the collision.

This response has only fueled public anger. The Thma U Rangli Juki (TUR) has demanded an independent CBI inquiry, arguing that the Meghalaya police cannot investigate since "the murder accused belongs to Meghalaya police."

"This murder is an outcome of VIP and high-level culture of impunity that allows the political and bureaucratic class of Meghalaya to ride rough-shod over all democratic norms and rule of law," TUR stated, highlighting how Supreme Court directives on red beacons and police escorts are "violated with impunity" in the state.

Culture of impunity

Prominent Meghalaya musician Rudy Wallang captured the public sentiment in a scathing social media post: "This VIP culture in Meghalaya has to stop. Period. Whether it is the CM, DyCM and other Ministers, MLAs and their families... Just cause you are in 'control' does not mean that you can do whatever you want."

Wallang described the chaos at the Cherry Blossom Festival, where the accident occurred: "The Traffic Police were lacking and even though they tried to keep cars in line (it was working well for a time) until the big shots arrived then all hell broke loose. It became a 4 lane, one-way road!"

Quest for justice

While police have registered case no 108(11)2024 at Umiam PS, Dkhar has vowed to fight for accountability. "I saw with my own eyes how the Thar hit us from the right side. This cannot go unpunished. If they had stopped, maybe Hudderfield could have been saved," she asserted.

The incident has become a rallying point for citizens demanding an end to VIP culture. As one activist pointed out: "In a democracy, who is more important - the public servants or the public they're meant to serve?"

For Hudderfield's family and friends, the loss is irreplaceable. His death raises uncomfortable questions about a system that values official convenience over civilian lives, where sirens clear paths but accountability vanishes into thin air.

Daphi also pointed out the recklessness of the convoy: "This road was filled with people heading to the festival. How can an official vehicle drive so aggressively? They hit us, threw us onto the road, and left us to die."

Determined to seek accountability, she has vowed to fight for Hudderfield. "I saw everything. I will not rest until justice is served. This cannot be ignored," she said.