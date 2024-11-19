Following allegations that Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh was part of a VIP convoy that allegedly hit a two-wheeler on November 15, resulting in the death of its rider, the minister on November 18 denied the claims, stating that he was not part of the convoy.

The victim, Hudderfield Rymbui, a resident of Nongtalang in West Jaintia Hills, was on his way to the Cherry Blossom Festival in Ri Bhoi district's Bhoirymbong, along with a female pillion rider when the accident occurred.

The accident took place near the ICAR complex, after Rymbui's two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a police escort vehicle which was leading a VIP convoy.

Terming the allegations as 'baseless,' Lyngdoh told reporters that several vehicles, including Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's convoy, were delayed in reaching the venue due to heavy traffic and congestion.

As per media reports, he further stated that, given the slow movement of the cars, it would have been impossible for any convoy to have hit a two-wheeler. However, he suggested that the two-wheeler might have collided due to its high speed.

While the motorcycle rider died on the spot, the female pillion rider sustained minor injuries.