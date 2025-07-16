DG Assam Rifles marks 14th Raising Day at IGAR (East), inspires youth in Shillong

The Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), located at Laitumkhrah, Shillong, marked its 14th Raising Day on Wednesday with a ceremonial visit by Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM.

The occasion celebrated the HQ’s achievements in operational readiness and its contributions to national security and community outreach.

Established in 2010, HQ IGAR (East) has, over the past 14 years, become a vital formation in the region, recognized for its professionalism in internal security, disaster response, and anti-narcotics operations, particularly along India’s international borders.

During the Sainik Sammelan, DG Lakhera commended the personnel of Assam Rifles for their high level of operational performance and dedication. Several individuals were presented with DG Assam Rifles Commendation Cards for their outstanding service to the organisation.

As part of the celebration, the Assam Rifles also conducted an outreach programme with 65 students from Holy Cross School in Umkiang, aimed at inspiring young minds about the Indian Armed Forces. The students visited the Assam Rifles Shoorveer Battalion in Radhanagar, Meghalaya, where they experienced various aspects of military life.



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The event began at the Officers' Mess with an introduction to the values and culture of the Armed Forces. Students witnessed a live small arms firing demonstration and participated in hands-on weapon orientation sessions.

A demonstration of tracking and field operations gave students insight into the real-time preparedness and skills of the Assam Rifles personnel. At the Drone Lab, students were shown modern surveillance technology in action. They also visited the Quarter Guard for a ceremonial display, followed by a hearty lunch with the soldiers, which reinforced the spirit of camaraderie.

The event left a lasting impression on the visiting students, many of whom expressed strong interest in pursuing a career in the Defence Forces, inspired by the discipline, courage, and professionalism demonstrated by the troops.

The 14th Raising Day served as both a celebration of achievements and a reaffirmation of Assam Rifles' enduring role in the Northeast’s peace and security architecture.