Man arrested with stolen motorcycle near international border

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district for allegedly transporting a stolen motorcycle to the international border, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Barister Kharrymba, was intercepted from the Laitlyngkot area following specific intelligence inputs they received of his involvement in criminal activity.

During interrogation, he reportedly confessed that a Bangladeshi national had hired him to move the motorcycle from 101 Area, Upper Shillong, to a point along the international border.



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