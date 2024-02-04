Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Meghalaya's East Garo Hills
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck East Garo Hills in Meghalaya on February 4.
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An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck East Garo Hills in Meghalaya on February 4.
As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2.37 pm.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 04-02-2024, 14:37:15 IST, Lat: 25.80 & Long: 90.69, Depth: 12 Km, region: East Garo Hills, Meghalaya, India", NCS posted on X
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