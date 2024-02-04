The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) on February 4th arrested Satendra Siwal, a resident of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, for his alleged involvement in espionage activities.

Siwal, who was employed as Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at the Ministry of External Affairs, is accused of sharing sensitive and confidential information with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Siwal had been stationed at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, since 2021, where he worked as an India-Based Security Assistant (IBSA). The UP ATS, after receiving intelligence and conducting electronic surveillance, found that Siwal was involved in anti-India activities under the influence of ISI handlers.

He reportedly provided crucial information related to the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian military establishment in exchange for monetary incentives.

Upon his return to Hapur after taking leave from the embassy, Siwal was placed under surveillance for six months before being apprehended.

During interrogation at the ATS field unit in Meerut, he confessed to his crimes. Siwal has been charged under Section 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Official Secrets Act, 1923. Items seized during the operation include two mobile phones, an Aadhar card, a PAN card, identification documents, and INR 600 in cash.

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