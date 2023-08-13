A low density earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Meghalaya’s Tura on August 13 after at around 1.27 pm. The tremors were felt in Guwahati as well.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.

Taking to Twitter, the seismology centre wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 13-08-2023, 13:27:58 IST, Lat: 25.84 & Long: 90.90, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 78km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya.”

Meanwhile, mild tremors of the earthquake are being regularly felt in Guwahati and its neighbouring areas.

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