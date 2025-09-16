Eight Meghalaya ministers resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle

In a major political development ahead of a cabinet reshuffle, eight ministers in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government tendered their resignations on Tuesday, paving the way for the induction of a new council of ministers.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who leads the NPP-led coalition, called on Governor C H Vijayashankar at Raj Bhavan and submitted the resignations. Officials confirmed that the new ministers will be sworn in at 5 pm on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan.

Among those who stepped down are prominent figures, including Health Minister AL Hek of the BJP, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh of the UDP, and Social Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh of the NPP.



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Others who resigned include Comingone Ymbon, Rakkam A Sangma, and Abu Taher Mondal of the NPP, Kyrmen Shylla of the UDP, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP.

The resignations are being seen as part of a planned exercise by the MDA government to refresh the cabinet midway through its term. Sources indicated that the reshuffle aims to balance representation among coalition partners and strengthen the government ahead of upcoming political challenges.

With the fresh inductions set to take place later in the day, political observers in Shillong are closely watching the reshuffle, which is expected to redefine the power equations within the ruling alliance.