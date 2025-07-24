Five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants heading to Chennai held in Meghalaya

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district for illegally entering Indian territory through the porous hilly terrain of the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to an official statement from the BSF on Thursday, the detained individuals—two men, two women, and a girl—were intercepted by personnel of the 172 Battalion under the Meghalaya Frontier on Wednesday following a tip-off. They were discovered hiding in dense undergrowth near the border area and were immediately detained.



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The group reportedly crossed into India through a broken section of the border fence and admitted to having paid an agent to facilitate their journey to Chennai in search of work. Authorities found them in possession of forged Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar cards and voter IDs. One of the detained men had been living in India for nearly a year and was fluent in multiple Indian languages.

“This swift and coordinated action not only prevented a potential security breach but also highlights the alertness and professionalism of BSF personnel in securing the border,” a BSF spokesperson stated.

All five individuals were handed over to the local police for further legal action. The BSF continues to guard the 444-km-long India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, which is known for its challenging topography and vulnerability to infiltration.