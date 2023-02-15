Former Assistant Inspector General of Meghalaya Police GK Langrai on February 14 said that he was made a scapegoat and there are skeletons in the police department.

The development comes after Langrai was released from jail on February 14 after he was apprehended on November 2 last year for allegedly misappropriating funds sanctioned for the construction of the Nationwide Emergency Response System (NERS) building in Shillong.

''There are a lot of skeletons in the police department. I was made a scapegoat. Now, you see the police are already here to arrest me so that I won't say anything,'' he told reporters.

So after coming out of jail, Langrai was rearrested by the anti-corruption branch of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Langrai further claimed that he has filed several RTIs which will be exposed and there is an imminent threat to my life and to my family.

He further alleged that cases against him are highly coupled with some media houses which have been sponsored by some political parties.

''I am a victim of a high-level khaki vendetta funded by many businessmen...who have failed to control especially through benami trade in Meghalaya police department,'' he added.

He further appealed not to harass his family members and said he is willing to sacrifice his life for his family.

Langrai also claimed that he was innocent irrespective of the cases registered against him.

''I am innocent on whatever cases registered against me until proven guilty by a competent court of law. My hands are clean and I have no stains of blood of any innocent,'' he added.

He further said he has full faith in the judicial system of the land and shall continue to fight till the last breath of his life.

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