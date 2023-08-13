Former Meghalaya Assembly speaker and Mairang MLA Metbah Lyngdoh has been once again elected as the president of United Democratic Party.

The re-election of Lyngdoh took place on August 12 through a voting process held at the main office of the party located in Laitumkhrah.

This decision underlines the party's strong dedication to its origins and the loyal supporters who stand by it.

The UDP has also made the decision to retain Jemino Mawthoh as their general secretary, having previously served as an MLA from Nongthymmai Constituency.

In addition, Paul Lyngdoh, MLA from West Shillong and Cabinet Minister, has once again been selected as the working president.

The selection of the members to the respective posts reflects the UDP’s trust on their loyal supporters and their unwavering commitment to the party.

This decision reflects the party's trust in the abilities and unwavering commitment of its members to the principles and objectives of the party.

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