In response to Meghalaya government's directive to the members of late Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on late Cheristerfield Thangkhiew's second death anniversary, Saiñkupar Nongtraw, the General Secretary and public secretary of HNLC, issued a threat on his Facebook post on August 12, stating that the HNLC might retract from the ongoing peace talks with the Meghalaya government.

The statement from Nongtraw came after the HNLC leaders who are present in the state for peace talks, were asked to change their plans and pay homage to their late leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in Mawlai earlier than originally planned by the family members of late Thangkhiew.

Nongtraw wrote, "The family members of late Bah Che have scheduled 2 pm tomorrow for all family and friends to pay homage in remembrance of our leader, but the government has instructed our members to go before that, i.e., at 8 am in the morning."

Nongtraw expressed, "The government's decision has angered the HNLC."

He added, "We are not the Meghalaya Police or State employees that the government can issue orders to. If this is the attitude, we will retract from the peace talks."

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