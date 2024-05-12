The French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, is currently on his maiden visit to Shillong, Meghalaya. He emphasized on the exemplary relations between India and France and expressed interest in enhancing the ties with Meghalaya. In his itinerary, a meeting with the Chief Minister is included.

Mathou highlighted the potential for cooperation in sports, a sector that enjoys immense popularity in the state. He also mentioned the forthcoming Olympic Games to be hosted by France.

Furthermore, he sees culture as another potential area for interaction. He visited a sacred forest today, expressing admiration for local environmental protection efforts. He is scheduled to leave on Monday, the same day a joint military exercise between the French and Indian army is planned in Shillong.

The French Ambassador also visited the heritage village of Mawphlang and praised the rich bio-diversity of the region.

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