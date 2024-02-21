Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reiterated on Tuesday his government's determination to settle the ongoing boundary dispute with Assam.

He has approached the Assam government to withdraw an FIR against four villagers, related to the destruction of a foundation stone at Jatalong village under Block-II, as directed by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

The Meghalaya government has promised to take action against illegal tax collection within its territory. In response to a motion by Congress MLA Charles Marngar from Mawhati, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's intention to peacefully resolve the differences between Assam and Meghalaya.

He emphasised the need for collective effort and a positive approach to resolve these issues. Regarding the Jatalong incident, he clarified that the FIR was lodged by the ranger of the KAAC, not the Assam government.

An arrest warrant was issued against four local villagers. In response, the Chief Secretary wrote to his counterpart in Assam, requesting the withdrawal of the cases against these individuals.

This initiated a process of discussion. The Chief Minister was personally approached with a plea to amicably resolve such issues during these discussions, to prevent further escalation. The Chief Minister agreed and promised to examine the matter.

There is a collective effort towards a solution, with a positive response from the Assam government, particularly the Chief Minister. It was officially acknowledged that the Assam government has always been cooperative. The expectation is that the issue will soon be resolved.

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