HITO demands Amit Shah’s urgent intervention in Assam-Meghalaya border rights violations

The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, through the Governor of Meghalaya, seeking his immediate intervention over what it termed as “human rights violations” arising from the ongoing Assam-Meghalaya border dispute.

In its memorandum, HITO alleged repeated encroachments by the Assam government into areas under the jurisdiction of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, claiming that such actions have led to “daily hardships, destruction of property, and threats to livelihood” for residents in border villages.

The organisation cited past incidents such as the 2009 Langpih massacre and the 2022 Mukroh firing as evidence of “state-sponsored aggression” and accused Assam of disregarding regional agreements and historical boundaries.



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Most recently, HITO alleged that Assam authorities, “using Karbi tribemen,” had obstructed Meghalaya farmers from harvesting their paddy crops, calling it a “blatant act of territorial encroachment” that has caused economic distress among border communities.

Despite earlier assurances from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to de-escalate tensions, the group claimed that “armed Karbi militant outfits” continue to intimidate villagers, demanding that all responsible officials and personnel be held accountable.

The organisation also urged the Centre to honour the commitments made under the Instrument of Accession and Annexed Agreement of the Khasi States, arguing that failure to do so has deprived the Hynñiewtrep people of their rights and autonomy for over 75 years.

Calling for urgent intervention, HITO said restoring peace and justice along the disputed boundary is essential to prevent further violence and safeguard the constitutional and human rights of affected communities.