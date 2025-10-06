HITO demands clarity from Meghalaya on decades-old MBBS quota policy ambiguity

The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has written to Meghalaya Chief Secretary Shakil Ahamed, IAS, seeking an urgent clarification on the legal and policy framework governing the MBBS State Quota allotment in the state.

The organisation said the matter has remained unresolved since Meghalaya attained statehood due to the absence of a codified reservation policy for higher and professional education.

In its letter, HITO stated that the ongoing confusion over the implementation of the MBBS quota has caused serious uncertainty among students, as there is no formal rule or government notification specifying how reservation is to be applied in medical admissions. The issue, according to the organisation, has persisted for decades, affecting the rights and opportunities of deserving candidates.

The letter referred to previous court proceedings, including WP(C) No. 122 of 2023 and Cont. Case (C) No. 19 of 2023, in which the High Court of Meghalaya cited a government communication dated September 13, 2023. The letter from the government had stated that “the principle and spirit of the Reservation Policy is extended/applied for admission in State Government Educational Institutions, including higher and professional studies through conventional practice.”



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However, HITO argued that the government’s reliance on “conventional practice” instead of a clearly defined policy has only deepened the ambiguity. “Without any formal policy, rule, or notification, both students and institutions remain uncertain about the legal basis of the current quota system,” the letter said.

Given the urgency of the ongoing medical admission process, HITO has sought immediate clarification on three specific points: the legal framework for implementing the MBBS quota, the existence of any official notification or cabinet approval authorising it, and whether the government intends to introduce a codified reservation policy to prevent similar confusion in the future.

The organisation further warned that the lack of clarity could have irreversible consequences for students awaiting MBBS seat allotments. “A clear and timely clarification will not only uphold transparency but also protect the interests of hundreds of students whose educational prospects now hang in the balance,” the letter added.

Signed by HITO president Donbok Dkhar and legal secretary Shaniah Nongrum, the communication urged the state government to address what it described as a “long-standing ambiguity” through proper legal and administrative action.