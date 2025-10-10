HITO flags violation of SC ban on liquor outlets along national highways in Meghalaya

The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has lodged a formal complaint with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, alleging widespread violations of the Supreme Court’s 2016 directives and central government guidelines that prohibit the sale of alcohol along national highways in Meghalaya.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Ministry, HITO said that an RTI reply obtained from the Office of the Commissioner of Excise, Government of Meghalaya, confirmed that no No Objection Certificates (NOCs) had been obtained from the Ministry for wine shops operating along national highways within the state.

The Excise Department, according to the RTI response, also admitted that there is “no legal definition or basis” for the so-called “Shop Code” or “Shop Open” classifications under which such establishments are functioning. HITO termed this a “blatant regulatory failure,” questioning how the outlets were permitted to operate in defiance of national law and judicial orders.

The organisation cited the Supreme Court’s December 15, 2016 order banning liquor vends within 500 metres of national and state highways to curb road accidents caused by drunk driving. The apex court’s directive was later reinforced through several clarifications, but HITO alleged that the Meghalaya government has “failed to act despite clear directions.”



Also Read: Sikkim beat Meghalaya in U-19 Men’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy opener despite hat-trick

Referring to a report in The Shillong Times dated September 2, 2025, titled “HC puts onus on Govt, disposes of PIL on proposed wine shops along highway in EKH”, HITO noted that even the Meghalaya High Court had held that the responsibility for enforcement rested squarely with the state government.

“The continued operation of these wine shops not only violates apex court directives but also endangers lives on our roads. Drunk driving remains one of the leading causes of highway fatalities in the state — a grim reality made worse by the easy availability of liquor at these very locations where it was meant to be prohibited,” the organisation stated.

HITO urged the Ministry to initiate an immediate inquiry into the licensing and operation of all wine shops situated along national highways in Meghalaya, and to direct the State Government and the Commissioner of Excise to suspend or revoke licences of establishments found violating the rules.

The organisation also demanded that the Centre ensure strict enforcement of the Supreme Court’s 2016 judgment and the Ministry’s subsequent notifications.

“We trust the Ministry will treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves and take swift action to uphold the rule of law and ensure public safety on our highways,” HITO said in its letter.