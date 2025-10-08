HITO raises alarm over illegal wine shops on Meghalaya highways

The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation Central Body has urged the Meghalaya government to clarify the legality of wine shops operating along national highways in the state.

According to information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) request filed by the organisation’s General Secretary, Wanbun N. Dkhar, these establishments are functioning without the necessary approvals from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) or the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The organisation has raised concerns over the deceptive practice of these shops labelling themselves as “shop open,” which they say violates established legal norms.



Also Read: HITO demands clarity from Meghalaya on decades-old MBBS quota policy ambiguity

The move comes in the wake of a 2016 Supreme Court ruling that prohibits the sale of alcohol along national highways to prevent drunk driving and safeguard public lives.

Highlighting a recent increase in road accidents linked to alcohol consumption, the organisation has called on the state excise department to revise existing rules and enforce the Supreme Court directive rigorously.

The body has sought immediate clarification from the Commissioner of Excise on the legal provisions that allow such operations, warning that failure to act could endanger highway safety.