Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong announced on Friday that the State government will convene next week to address the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) concerns regarding the Meghalaya Residents, Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Tynsong informed reporters that the MRSSAB has been returned by the Ministry due to non-approval. He stated, "The Chief Minister has already scheduled a meeting with legal experts and senior officers for next week. We will deliberate on how to proceed."

On October 30, the State government instructed landlords and tenants from seven localities in Shillong to register in the app as required by the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) 2016, in order to combat illegal infiltration into the state.

Tynsong clarified, "We want to emphasize that the implementation of this Act didn't just begin a few days ago. We have already established district task forces, led by respective deputy commissioners with SPs as committee members."

He further added, "These task force committees are operational, and we have instructed all deputy commissioners to enforce MRSSA diligently within their respective jurisdictions, ensuring full compliance."

Sources indicate that the MHA's queries primarily pertain to constitutional provisions.

Also read : Mizoram: Drugs worth Rs 2.06 crore seized in Champhai district, one Myanmar national held