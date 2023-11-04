In continued crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles on November 3, 2023 recovered 295.28 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.06 crore in Champhai district of Mizoram.

According to sources, a team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics department recovered heroin from one Myanmar national. The person has been arrested by the security officers and necessary legal proceedings initiated against the person.

Meanwhile, the entire consignment of Heroin No 4 worth Rupees 2,06,69,600 (Rupees Two Crore Six Lakh Sixty Nine Thousand Six Hundred Only) and the accused have been handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai for further legal proceeding.

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