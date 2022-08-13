In yet another major breakthrough, the Meghalaya Police recovered a huge haul of weapons from the jungle of Pilgonggre area under Williamnagar police station in the northeastern state on Saturday morning.

It is suspected that the arms were allegedly hidden by GNLA Chief late Sohan D Shira who died in police action in 2018.

Acting on information, the Police team launched a search operation at Pillonggre area of Durama range, at odd hours of Saturday morning.

At 1.40 am the operation team recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions from Pillonggre area which includes 79 rounds of anti aircraft live ammunition, 175 rounds of 7.7 live ammunition, 10 numbers of electrical detonators, 1 round of 12 bore double barrel and approximately 250 grams of Gelatin.

A case has been registered for further investigation into the recovery of the huge cache of arms and explosives. Meanwhile, it is not the first time the security forces of recovered arms. The banned GNLA group which is active in the region, have hidden their arms in the deep contours of the district after the death of their Commander-in-chief.

Sohan D Shira, C-in-C of Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) was killed by the Meghalaya Police during an encounter in 2018. Since then huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives belonging to the outfit have been recovered by the security forces.

Many members of the insurgent group have been tracked down and arrested in the past by the Meghalaya Police.