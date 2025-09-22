Hundreds of ad hoc teachers protest in Meghalaya demanding regularisation and higher pay

Hundreds of ad hoc school teachers in Meghalaya staged a protest in the state capital on Monday, demanding regularisation of their services, enhanced pay, and implementation of long-pending government commitments.

The demonstration, organised under the banner of the Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya, saw teachers walking on foot through key areas of Shillong to press for their demands. They accused the state government of failing to deliver assurances made nearly two years ago, despite repeated promises.

The federation is seeking the immediate transfer of ad hoc teachers to the deficit system, a five per cent annual salary increment, an increase in retirement age from 60 to 65 years, and implementation of commitments made by Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma on December 17, 2023.



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Ad hoc teachers in Meghalaya work on a fixed honorarium without service benefits, covering lower and upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels. Currently, salaries range from ₹18,000 per month for lower primary teachers to ₹33,000 for higher secondary staff, with science teachers receiving ₹31,000. Many teachers have served for decades without the benefits enjoyed by their regular counterparts.

Vice President of the federation, S. Jungai, told reporters, “Ad hoc teachers perform the same duties as regular ones but are deprived of benefits. The government must introduce a clear policy to reform the ad hoc system. The agitation will continue indefinitely if our demands are not addressed.”

Jungai added that the protest could escalate further if the authorities do not respond promptly, warning that stricter measures would be taken to press for their rights.