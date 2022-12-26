Senior IPS Officer Pradip Kumar was appointed as the chief of BSF Meghalaya Frontier on 25 December.

Notably, Pradip Kumar succeeded Inspector General Inderjit Singh Rana, who was transferred to the BSF training centre in Hazaribagh after commanding the Meghalaya unit for over a year.

Kumar is a 2003 batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre. Prior to his new role, Kumar's last assignment was at the BSF headquarters in New Delhi.

Pradip Kumar emphasized coordination among all agencies to effectively manage the border with Bangladesh.

"Development and upliftment of the border population would remain our prime concern," he added.

Earlier on December 21, tension prevailed at Sonahat International Trade Centre on the India-Bangladesh border in Dhubri district in the morning of December 20 after members of the North East Heavy Goods Carrier Truck Owner Association alleged mass violation of rules and regulations at the trade centre.

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For the past six months, the trade centre was running as per government norms at the initiative of the NORTH EAST HEAVY GOODS CARRIER TRUCK OWNER ASSOCIATION. As a result, every trader got the opportunity to do business at the trade centre.

But lately, a section of vicious people were trying to take advantage of the situation and create commotion at the trade centre by violating the rules and regulations.

As a result, despite the fact that there is now a single association running the trade along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Dhubri District Exporters and The Truck Owner Association have created a disturbance at the trade centre.

Despite the fact that there is no serial number of the trade centre a truck bearing registration number WB 76A 8943 was allowed to enter the centre.