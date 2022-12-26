Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale on December 26 slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for giving a clean chit to police over the Mukroh Firing incident.

He also accused Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) of surrendering themselves to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the Mukroh firing incident.

The development comes after the recent statement of Assam CM, who in the Assembly had said that firing in Mukroh was an act of self-defence to save and to protect government properties.

''We condemn the insensitive and pre-emptive statement of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on the Mukroh murder where he seems to have given a clean chit to his police while the matter is still under investigation. This only shows that the investigation is a sham and the final results are pre-determined by the Assam CM,'' he said in an official statement.

The Trinamool Congress spokesperson also condemned the capitulation of the MDA Govt and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma towards his remote controllers in Delhi and Assam.

Gokhale also said that Sarma's statement was made while a probe is still ongoing and the case filed by the Trinamool Congress with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is still pending.

''After brutally killing 5 UNARMED people of Meghalaya in unprovoked firing, this statement by the Assam CM is an act of rubbing salt on wounds,'' he added.

He also targeted the Meghalaya government that despite an FIR registered in the incident in Meghalaya, the MDA Govt has restrained the Meghalaya Police from arresting the Assam Police personnel responsible for this murder.

''The MDA Govt made a show of “we’re doing something” to pacify the people of Meghalaya but took zero concrete action,'' he said.

The NPP and BJP are allies. It is a well-known fact that Assam BJP CM Himanta Biswa Sarma not only controls the Meghalaya MDA Govt by remote control but is also one of the main people responsible for ensuring adequate election funding for the NPP, he said.

''As the Meghalaya Assembly Elections approach, the priority of the NPP and CM Conrad Sangma is to ensure that Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP are kept happy rather than ensuring justice for the victims of the Mukroh murder,'' he added.

This is also the reason why CM Conrad Sangma chose to appeal for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention in the matter rather than empower the Meghalaya Police to take action, he said.

Also read: Meghalaya BJP questions National People's Party's source of income



