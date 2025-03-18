The tragic death of two students from Meghalaya due to a food poisoning incident at a residential school in Karnataka has led to swift action, with authorities shutting down the institution and arresting key figures responsible.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma confirmed on Tuesday that the owner of Gokula Vidyasamsthe School in Mandya district and the hostel warden are among the three individuals taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The food poisoning outbreak, which claimed the lives of 12-year-old Namebantei Marwein from Sohparu, West Khasi Hills, and Class VII student Khrehlang Khongtani, also left several other students hospitalized with severe illness.



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Following the tragic turn of events, the Meghalaya government has stepped in, with Commissioner and Secretary (Home) Cyril Diengdoh and other officials travelling to Karnataka to assist affected families and coordinate with local authorities.

The state’s Education Department officials visited the school and the hospital where the students are being treated, ensuring necessary support and gathering details for a report to be submitted to the department.

The Meghalaya government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for the families of the deceased and assured full medical assistance for those undergoing treatment. Chief Minister Sangma has also confirmed that efforts are underway to bring the remaining students back home safely.

As of now, the 22 other students from Meghalaya residing in the hostel are in stable condition and receiving close medical supervision.