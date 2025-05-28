Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has urged the Meghalaya government to step up efforts to locate a newlywed couple from Indore who went missing while on holiday in the northeastern state.

Raja Raghuvanshi, 29, and his wife Sonam were last seen in the Sohra region of East Khasi Hills district, a popular tourist destination near Shillong. According to Meghalaya police, the couple had rented a two-wheeler to explore the area. The vehicle was later found abandoned around 15 kilometres from Sohra, raising concerns about their whereabouts.

Speaking to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma over the phone on Tuesday, Yadav asked for “quick and effective action” to find the couple. He later shared the update on the social media platform X, stating, “The news of Indore residents and newlyweds Raja and his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi going missing in Osra Hills of Shillong while touring Meghalaya is extremely worrying.”

CM Yadav said Sangma assured him that the state’s police and administration are making every possible effort to trace the missing couple. “The Chief Minister (of Meghalaya) assured that his police and administration were seriously trying to find out the location of the newlyweds,” Yadav said.

Officials in Madhya Pradesh have been instructed to stay in constant contact with the Meghalaya administration. “I pray to God that Raja and Sonam return home safely. We are working with full commitment for their safe return,” Yadav added.

Local police in Meghalaya have launched a search operation and are asking for help from nearby residents and tourists who may have seen the couple or have any information related to their disappearance.