A large-scale search and rescue operation is currently underway in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district to locate an Indore-based couple, Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, who have gone missing under mysterious circumstances.

According to East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem, the couple checked out of a homestay in Nongriat on May 23 and were last known to have headed towards Mawlakhait village without a local guide. Their mobile phones were last detected in the vicinity of Mawlakhait, raising serious concerns about their safety.

More than 50 personnel, including police teams, village defence party members, and local volunteers, have been deployed in groups of 10 to carry out intensive search efforts across the remote and densely forested terrain.

The East Khasi Hills police, along with the villagers, continue to work tirelessly to trace the couple. Authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward immediately. The situation remains critical, and efforts are ongoing.



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