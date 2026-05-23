MCA President slams named officials for six-month cover-up of Meghalaya women cricketers' harassment complaints

The president of the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) James PK Sangma on Saturday, May 23, condemned the deliberate cover-up of sexual harassment complaints filed by members of the state's Under-23 Women's Cricket Team, naming the association's current Secretary Rayonald Kharkamni — who also served as Secretary when the complaints were first filed last year — along with other officials, as ones who attempted to bury the matter for nearly six months.

In a strongly-worded public statement, Sangma said it was deeply concerning that even while Kharkamni had knowledge of the matter when the complaints were filed in December last year, there was no action taken, inquiry initiated, or response given to the complainants, and neither was there any communication made to the President after the handing over in January this year.

The complaints, filed by members of the Under-23 Women's team in December last year, name the squad's head coach and team manager on charges of sexual harassment.

"Feigning ignorance in the name of elections when a larger matter was at hand, misleading everyone when till date no inquiry was conducted or even a basic response given to complainants, tells the larger story of what the MCA has been and still continues to be for some people in it," Sangma said.

What drew the sharpest criticism from Sangma was the decision to include the accused team manager in the nomination list for the NECDC Under-23 Women's T20 Trophy, held from April 6 to 11 this year — a list submitted to him for approval.

Kharkamni, who had knowledge of the complaint against that individual since December, said nothing at the time of approval. As per the complaint by the players, former President Naba Bhattacharjee, former Treasurer Dhrubajyoti Thakuria and former Manager Cricket Operations Shining Star Lyngdoh, also had knowledge about the complaints.

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“Seems like only now that the complaints have come out openly, and the media is in the know-how of it, that suddenly there seems to be a concern by the Secretary to look into these complaints, six months after they were made,” Sangma said.

"Had I been informed by any person with knowledge of these complaints, at any point prior to my approval of the nomination list, the accused team manager's inclusion in that list would simply not have been approved," he added.

The Secretary's defence, that the complaint arrived during the MCA election period, when office-bearers were in transition, was flatly rejected by Sangma.

He noted that the December 3 complaint gave ample time for an inquiry to have been initiated or for the accused to have been suspended pending inquiry, well before the elections concluded on December 19.

"I deeply condemn the institutional failure of those entrusted with this knowledge, and of those who are supposed to be the guardians of this Association," Sangma said.

The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) is now conducting an inquiry into the matter. It has summoned all four named officials, Kharkamni, Bhattacharjee, Thakuria, and Lyngdoh, to appear before the Commission's Chairperson on May 26.

Notices issued on May 19 stated that all four had knowledge of the harassment complaints and failed to take appropriate action. The coach and team manager appeared before the Commission on May 21. Findings from that hearing have not been made public.

In the recent statement, Sangma also mentioned that he is in support of the players and will take any action necessary against those who have tried to conceal the matter.

"Sexual harassment and any conduct that endorses, enables, conceals it, or results in non-redressal has absolutely no place in this organisation. We must do better — for our players, for the game, and for Meghalaya," he said.

The names of the players who filed the complaints have not been made public. The inquiry is ongoing.