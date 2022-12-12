Ahead of the Meghalaya assembly elections, the demand for separate Garoland gained momentum again.

As per reports, a team of delegations and members of the Garoland State Movement Committee will be taking their demand to the National capital, Delhi.

The Garoland State Movement Committee is said to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Speaking to the media, the chairman of the Garoland State Movement Committee said, "We are here now at Tura and will be moving to Guwahati and from which we shall move to Delhi."

Notably, a 2 days programme will be held in the national capital on December 14 and 15.

Earlier in October also delegates from more than half a dozen states, including Garo Hills, planned to gather in New Delhi this December for a rally for two consecutive days, pressing upon the country's lawmakers to hear their long-standing demand.

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The Members of the Parliament of India will soon have to bear witness to the voice of lakhs of people yearning for their own identity and state.

This decision was made in front of a gathering of hundreds of Garoland supporters on Saturday, October 29 afternoon in Tura, where officials of various state demand committees had travelled to take part in the Garoland rally.

"Delegations from Garoland, Gorkhaland, Bundelkhand, Ladakh, Vidharbha, Bodoland, Karbi Anglong and Tipraland Tripura will head to Delhi during December's Winter Session of Parliament. We will stage a rally for two days to remind the leadership of India about the demands of the people which are genuine and a constitutional demand guaranteed in the Constitution of India," announced Dr Munish Tamang, President of the National Federation for New States (NFNS) representing Gorkhaland in North Bengal who marched together with Nikman Ch Marak, the NFNS vice president and long time advocate for Garoland.