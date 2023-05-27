At least 117 pigs have perished in Meghalaya as a result of African Swine Fever (ASF), according to a Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department official.

According to the official, around 50 pigs perished on a government farm in Dalu, West Garo Hills district, while another 5 died at another government farm in Pynursla, East Khasi Hills district.

"At least 117 pigs have died in the state's four districts, affecting 11 villages."The deaths happened last month, and they tested positive for ASF," Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department Secretary Dr Manjunatha C. said.



Another 40 pigs were reported to have died in eight villages in Ri-Bhoi, while 22 pigs were reported to have perished in Nongstoin town in the West Khasi Hills area.

Also Read: African Swine Fever Outbreak in Meghalaya: No human casualties confirmed

According to the department's livestock census from last year, approximately 3.85 lakh pigs are registered across the state. The veterinary department first reported the ASF outbreak last month, and instructions were issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, prohibiting the slaughter, the movement of pigs, and supplies within 10 kilometres of the affected villages.

According to the notification, villages within a one-kilometre radius of infected premises (the epicentre of illness) are classified as "Infected Zones," while villages within a ten-kilometre radius of infected premises (the epicentre of disease) are designated as "Surveillance Zones."

While pig movements are permitted in the monitoring zone, animals are not permitted to travel to contaminated zones, and handlers are not permitted to go to other pig sheds.



