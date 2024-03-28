Two individuals were reportedly killed by unknown miscreants at Ichamati, under the jurisdiction of Shella police station in East Khasi Hills district on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred post an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally, conducted by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) and other NGOs at Ichamati, according to police sources. The victims, belonging to non-indigenous communities, may have been targeted by criminals exploiting the situation.

Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, SC Sadhu, confirmed the deaths, stating that further details are pending. The situation remains tense, with additional forces being dispatched. Superintendents of Police have been ordered to enhance patrolling and organise peace meetings the following day.

The deceased, identified as L Esan Sing and L Sujit Dutta, were discovered at Ichamati and Dalda respectively, informed District police chief Rituraj Ravi. Post-mortem and inquest procedures are yet to be conducted by teams from the local police station and additional teams from Shillong. More details will be provided later.

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