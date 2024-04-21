Two women were critically injured in a road mishap near ICFAI University in Ballonggre, Tura, Meghalaya earlier today. The victims, identified as Prema Sensi A Sangma and Aabaa Chedime G Momin, were hit by a dumper truck.

The truck, bearing registration number ML08 H 8587, is registered to Moni Bhowmik and was driven by Hajidul Haque from the Kalapani area of Agia in Assam's Goalpara district. The accident resulted in one of the victims losing a lower limb.

The two were riding a scooty from Ballonggre to Dakopgre when the truck, allegedly driven recklessly, hit them near the university. The driver fled the scene post the incident. One of the victims is a student of St Mary's School in Tura.

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