Meghalaya has witnessed a concerning surge in conjunctivitis cases, as a total of 20 cases were detected in Mawlai Mawroh Community Health Centre (CHC) in a single day on August 19.

The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of East Khasi Hills, Dr. Adriana Lyngdoh, conveyed this information while speaking to reporters.

Dr. Lyngdoh highlighted that a majority of the patients were athletes affiliated with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at the North Eastern Hills University (NEHU) campus. Stressing the significance of maintaining proper hand hygiene, Dr. Lyngdoh underscored its crucial role in preventing the spread of the infection.

Conjunctivitis can be caused by viruses, bacteria, or allergens, and in some cases can be highly infectious. A conjunctivitis patient generally experiences eyes turning red, feeling itchy and painful, and witnessing a watery or thicker discharge.

The disease can be caused by viruses, bacteria, or allergens, and in some cases can be highly infectious.

In order to protect oneself from the infection, proper hygiene is essential, such as ensuring one doesn’t touch the eyes with unclean hands and doesn’t share articles like towels, contact lenses, or eye makeup products.

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