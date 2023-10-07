Amid the massive flash flood in Sikkim, 26 students from Meghalaya safely arrived in the state on October 7.

Altogether 26 students from the Himalayan Pharmacy Institute and Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology at Majhitar, East Sikkim arrived at ISBT, Shillong at 6:42 pm, today.

Meanwhile, students expressed gratitude towards the government for their efforts.

On the otherhand, the government of Meghalaya arranged a vehicle from their college campus to Siliguri and then a bus from Siliguri to Shillong.



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The state authorities of Sikkim arranged five vehicles to evacuate 26 students from Meghalaya stranded in Majitar, Sikkim.

The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, instructed the district administration to extend comprehensive support for the rehabilitation of displaced families.

He reaffirmed the state government's strategy: rescue, evacuation, and rehabilitation, with special emphasis on prioritizing the safety and well-being of children, women, and senior citizens during the evacuation and recovery operations.

The Chief Minister shared that ongoing rescue operations are underway, with dedicated relief teams working diligently to expedite the return of displaced families to normalcy.