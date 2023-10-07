27 citizens of Meghalaya who travelled for the Holy Pilgrimage to Jerusalem are stuck in Bethlehem due to the tension between Israel and Palestine.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya governmnet is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe passage.

Taking to his X handle, Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma wrote, "27 citizens of Meghalaya who travelled for the Holy Pilgrimage to Jerusalem are stuck in Bethlehem due to the tension between Israel and Palestine. I am in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe passage back home."

27 citizens of Meghalaya who traveled for the Holy Pilgrimage to Jerusalem are stuck in Bethlehem due to the tension between Israel and Palestine. I am in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe passage back home. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) October 7, 2023

Earlier today, the Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory to Indian nationals living in Israel to stay vigilant and observe safety protocols in view of the escalating tensions between the Israeli government and Hamas.



Also Read: Israel: Indian Embassy issues advisory amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas

The advisory was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the Indian Embassy in Israel. In view of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals in Israel have been asked to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement and remain close to safety shelters. he advisor has further information, Indians in Israel have been asked to visit the Israel Home Front Command website or their preparedness brochure.

The embassy has also shared helpline number +97235226748 in cases of emergency.

The advisory by the Indian Embassy comes in after rockets fired by Hamas militants reportedly killed 22 people, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare 'war.'