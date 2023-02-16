An earthquake measuring 3.9 magnitude on the Richter scale rocked the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya on February 16, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 9:26 AM and its depth was 46 Km.

''Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 16-02-2023, 09:26:29 IST, Lat: 25.30 & Long: 91.71, Depth: 46 Km , Location: East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya,'' NCS tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 16-02-2023, 09:26:29 IST, Lat: 25.30 & Long: 91.71, Depth: 46 Km ,Location: East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/2sRtVe4bVq@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/6MTal8xxIO — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 16, 2023

On February 13, an earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitudes on the Richter scale had rocked Assam's Hojai.

As per the NCS, the earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred at 11:57 AM and its depth was 10 Km.

''Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 11:57:27 IST, Lat: 26.05 & Long: 93.01, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hojai, Assam, India,'' tweeted NCS.

Previously, an earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Sikkim on February 13 morning which occurred northwest of Yuksom in Sikkim around 4:15 AM.

''Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India,'' tweeted NCS.

The earthquake took place a day after the tremor of 4.0 magnitude struck Assam's Nagaon on February 12 afternoon.

Earlier on February 4, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Manipur's Ukhrul around 6.14 am which occurred at 6.14 am and the depth of the tremor was 10km.

Also read: Former Meghalaya AIG GK Langrai alleges of being made 'scapegoat' in funds misappropriation case