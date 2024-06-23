In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities in Shillong arrested four individuals from two separate locations and seized substantial quantities of heroin.

The East Khasi Hills Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), along with a team from Mawlai police station, apprehended Ram Singh (29) and Vijay Singh (20) from Punjabi Lane at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Mawiong. Police reported the seizure of 9 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 110.32 grams, along with two mobile phones and an unregistered Aprilia scooty.

In a concurrent operation, Evangelyne Thongmni of Lapalang, Lummarboh, and John Robert Kharmyndai of Nongmynsong were arrested at Demthring under Nadanrting police station. Officers confiscated one soap box containing heroin weighing 11.43 grams, two mobile phones, and a scooty (ML 05 L7620) from their possession.

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