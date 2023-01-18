Five Members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly tendered their resignations on Wednesday, January 18, ahead of the impending assembly polls.

The 5 MLAs who tendered their resignation on Tuesday, will be joining the United Democratic Party (UDP). The MLAs who tendered their resignations have been identified as, PT Sawkmie (suspended Congress leader) who will now join UDP, Renikton L Tongkhar resigned from Hill State People’s Party to join UDP, suspended Congress MLA Mayralborn Syiem will now join UDP, Shitlang Pale of Trinamool Congress who will now join UDP and Independent candidate Lambor Malngiang will also be joining UDP.

Meanwhile, the National People’s Party (NPP) on Sunday stated that the party could see it cross the halfway mark in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.

WR Kharlukhi who is also the party’s state president and Rajya Sabha member dismissed theories that the anti-incumbency factor could make it tough for the NPP in the upcoming polls.

“Instead, there is a solid pro-incumbency sentiment working for the party. I would like to remind you that the NPP defied predictions to sweep all three seats in the November 2021 bye-elections,” he said.

“Our prospects of winning are very bright and we are targeting to cross the halfway mark,” he added.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had claimed the NPP is facing a strong anti-incumbency wave.

Kharlukhi said the repeated charges of corruption against the NPP-led government were nothing but “political lies and gimmicks” ahead of the Assembly elections.

“I have never endorsed corruption. But I have always maintained one should go to court or the central agency concerned if one has any evidence. Nothing was done, pointing to mischievous political propaganda,” he said.

Also read : Meghalaya: NPP may cross halfway mark in Assembly polls: Rajya sabha member