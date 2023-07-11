With over 45,000 individuals fleeing Manipur after the breakout of violence between two ethnic communities in the last three months, Meghalaya has hosted many migrants from the violence-hit Manipur so far.

However, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah on Tuesday informed that only 77 migrants from Manipur are currently accommodated in Shillong.

Speaking to reporters, EKH DC said that initially 365 migrants from Manipur had taken shelter here but the majority of them have left for Aizawl, Guwahati, Bangalore, New Delhi and other states.



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The Deputy Commissioner said that the 365 migrants belong to the Gangte, Meitei and Kuki communities.

The DC was accompanied by East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger and Additional District Magistrate Ronnie Wahlang.

Additional District Magistrate Ronnie Wahlang informed that a meeting was held with the leaders of the three communities and they have informed that only 77 migrants are currently in Shillong.

The 77 are staying with relatives or in rented houses after getting validation from the authorities. Wahlang also informed that some have returned to Manipur and some to Mizoram.

SP Nongtynger has also had a meeting with the community leaders to discuss the need in maintaining peace and order and to fully cooperate with the state police.



