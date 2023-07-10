The East Khasi Hills district administration on July 10 imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Shillong city in view of recent incidents of violence.

In view of the various incidents of violence in and around Shillong City which had led to many law and order situations, particularly during the night such incidents may cause disturbance and pose a threat to the daily commuters and endanger the lives of the public at large;



And whereas preventive measures need to be taken to ensure the safety and security of the public and to maintain peace and tranquillity within the city, the District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills, Shillong under section 144 CrPC prohibit the opening of Shops/Food Stalls/Restaurants/Enterprises in and around Shillong City will be restricted upto 10:00 pm.



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Further, consumption of intoxicants and engaging in any unlawful activities in the vehicle is also prohibited.

Meanwhile, blasting of music near educational/religious institutions, and hospitals beside residential areas arc prohibited especially after 10:00 pm.

Any violation of the said order will attract penal provisions under Section 188 of the IPC.



In view of the urgency of the matter, this order is being passed ex-parte and it shall come into force with effect from the 12th July, 2023 and shall remain in force until further orders.